Next Article
PM Modi pays tribute to Fauja Singh
Marathon legend Fauja Singh, who inspired millions by running races well past his 100th birthday, has passed away at 114 after a road accident in Jalandhar.
Prime Minister Modi called him "an inspiration for Indian youth in fitness and sports," sharing his condolences on X.
'It's never too late...': Amarinder Singh's post
Tributes are pouring in from across India for Singh's extraordinary life.
Known as the "Turbaned Tornado," he famously began running marathons at age 89 and completed several international races.
Leaders like Punjab's Governor and ex-CM Amarinder Singh highlighted how Singh championed causes like drug-free Punjab, showing it's never too late to make a difference.