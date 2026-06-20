PM Modi to lead 35,000 at Kolkata International Yoga Day
India
International Yoga Day is back on June 21, and this year, PM Modi will be leading the early morning event at Kolkata's Red Road.
The theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," is all about how yoga helps you stay fit in body and mind.
Around 35,000 people will join the prime minister at 5am to practice yoga together.
Yoga Sangam portal records 6L registrations
Kolkata alone is expecting nearly 1 million people to roll out their mats for synchronized sessions, while the ministry's Yoga Sangam Portal has crossed six lakh organizational registrations.
Plus, Indian missions are hosting events in nearly 2,500 spots across the globe, and iconic places like the Red Fort and Mahabalipuram are getting involved too, blending culture with wellness on a massive scale.