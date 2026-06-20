PM Modi to lead 35,000 at Kolkata International Yoga Day

Yoga Sangam portal records 6L registrations

Kolkata alone is expecting nearly 1 million people to roll out their mats for synchronized sessions, while the ministry's Yoga Sangam Portal has crossed six lakh organizational registrations.

Plus, Indian missions are hosting events in nearly 2,500 spots across the globe, and iconic places like the Red Fort and Mahabalipuram are getting involved too, blending culture with wellness on a massive scale.