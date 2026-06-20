PM Modi visits Pahadpur to celebrate President Droupadi Murmu's birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped by Pahadpur, a tribal village in Odisha, to celebrate President Droupadi Murmu's 68th birthday.
The visit kicked off with a lively traditional welcome (think colorful outfits and group dances) before President Murmu personally briefed the Prime Minister about Pahadpur, her in-laws' village, and shared some local Santhal customs.
Modi also wished her on X, saying, "Warm birthday greetings to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her journey, marked by courage, simplicity, humility and unwavering commitment to public service, continues to inspire people across the country."
PM Modi announces Pahadpur solar panels
Modi announced that every home in Pahadpur will get solar panels, aiming to turn it into a "solar village."
He interacted with students undergoing training at a skill development center established in the village after Ms. Murmu became the country's first tribal woman President in 2022, and spoke to students of a school founded by Ms. Murmu in memory of her late husband and two sons.
Later, both leaders launched projects worth more than ₹47,000 crore—including a massive coal gasification plant and new rail upgrades—to boost the region's growth.