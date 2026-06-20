PM Modi visits Pahadpur to celebrate President Droupadi Murmu's birthday

PM Modi announces Pahadpur solar panels

Modi announced that every home in Pahadpur will get solar panels, aiming to turn it into a "solar village."

He interacted with students undergoing training at a skill development center established in the village after Ms. Murmu became the country's first tribal woman President in 2022, and spoke to students of a school founded by Ms. Murmu in memory of her late husband and two sons.

Later, both leaders launched projects worth more than ₹47,000 crore—including a massive coal gasification plant and new rail upgrades—to boost the region's growth.