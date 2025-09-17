PM Modi's birthday: New nationwide programs rolled out

On his 75th birthday (September 17, 2024), Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out a bunch of new nationwide programs from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. The focus? Boosting women's health, supporting tribal communities, creating jobs, and encouraging sustainability. Highlights include the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' campaign and the latest Rashtriya Poshan Maah.

Health camps for women, children The 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' campaign brings daily health camps for women and children across India.

Nearly a million women also got direct bank transfers under the Matru Vandana Yojana—so real help is reaching real people.

Initiatives for tribal communities Modi kicked off the 'Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan' to improve healthcare, education, and jobs in tribal areas.

He also opened a massive textile park in Dhar that could mean over 3 lakh new jobs.

Plus, with the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' initiative, he encouraged thousands of women to plant trees—giving a nod to both community spirit and the environment.