West Bengal government to pay salaries ahead of Durga Puja
With Durga Puja around the corner, the West Bengal government will pay state employees their September salaries ahead of schedule—on September 24 and 25, 2025.
The idea is to make sure everyone has funds in hand for festival shopping and celebrations.
Pensions, though, are scheduled for October 1.
What does the early payout include?
This early payout includes regular salaries, grants-in-aid, wages, stipends, honorariums—basically most payments except pensions.
Welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar and Jai Bangla will also be credited on October 1.
Why is this done?
Since government offices close during Durga Puja, paying early means employees aren't left waiting for their money while celebrating.
State government pensioners get their payments on October 1.