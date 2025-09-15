PM Modi's new health campaign kicks off this week

Expect about 75,000 health camps popping up at clinics and community centers nationwide. Union Health Minister JP Nadda is urging private hospitals to join in too. There'll also be a special "Nutrition Month" at Anganwadis focused on growth checks and fighting malnutrition among women and kids.

A step toward universal healthcare

This campaign isn't just about check-ups—it's a big step toward making healthcare more accessible for everyone.

With India already seeing drops in maternal and newborn deaths recently, this initiative could help keep that progress going strong.