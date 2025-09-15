PM Modi's new health campaign kicks off this week
Starting September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is kicking off the "Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan"—a 15-day Sewa Pakhwada to make healthcare better for women and kids all over India.
The goal? Healthier families and lower maternal and newborn death rates, tying into India's big plans for the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.
Health camps, nutrition month at Anganwadis
Expect about 75,000 health camps popping up at clinics and community centers nationwide.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda is urging private hospitals to join in too.
There'll also be a special "Nutrition Month" at Anganwadis focused on growth checks and fighting malnutrition among women and kids.
A step toward universal healthcare
This campaign isn't just about check-ups—it's a big step toward making healthcare more accessible for everyone.
With India already seeing drops in maternal and newborn deaths recently, this initiative could help keep that progress going strong.