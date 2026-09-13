PM Narendra Modi held 15 BRICS meetings in New Delhi
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi packed in 15 one-on-one meetings during the BRICS summit in New Delhi (September 11-13), diving into everything from trade and tech to energy, defense, and regional stability.
These talks lined up with India's big-picture goals, especially as it gears up to lead BRICS in 2026.
Modi, Putin set $100B trade goal
Modi's sit-down with Russian President Putin set a bold $100 billion trade goal for 2030 and tackled global issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
He also connected with leaders from Iran, China, Ethiopia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, and Kazakhstan, focusing on border peace, trade, investment, defense, semiconductors, and building stronger ties across Africa and Asia.