PM to land on NH-37's emergency landing strip
India
On February 14, PM Modi will open the Northeast's first-ever highway emergency landing facility (ELF) on NH-37 in Assam.
Built by NHAI and the Indian Air Force, this 4.2-km stretch lets fighter jets like Rafale and transport planes like the C-130 land right on the road during emergencies.
Modi to launch other projects in Assam too
This ELF means faster response if there's ever an emergency or conflict near India's borders.
Modi will even land there himself in an IAF C-130 before watching a big air demo with 16 Air Force aircraft.
Alongside this, he'll launch major projects in Assam, including new e-buses and tech centers—making it a big day for the region's development and security.