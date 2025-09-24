PM to lay foundation for Rajasthan's 1st nuclear power plant

Nuclear and solar energy plants coming up in Rajasthan

Modi's visit will see new renewable energy projects, upgraded roads and flyovers, water initiatives across 11 districts, and fresh grid substations.

There's also a foundation stone being laid for a 2,800 MW nuclear plant, and solar plants adding up to 1,400 MW coming online.

Plus, Vande Bharat Express trains are being launched—so getting around Rajasthan is about to get easier and greener.

All these moves are aimed at powering up the state's economy and improving daily life for people living there.