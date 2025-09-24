'Don't want to be...doctor': Maharashtra NEET topper dies by suicide 

A 19-year-old student from Chandrapur district of Maharashtra , Anurag Anil Borkar, died by suicide on the day he was supposed to leave for medical college admission. Anurag had recently cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025 with an impressive 99.99 percentile and secured an All India Rank of 1475 in the Other Backward Classes category. He was scheduled to leave for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, for admission into an MBBS course when he died by suicide at home.

Note discovery Did not want to become a doctor: Report The teen was found hanging on Tuesday morning and a suicide note was recovered from the scene. While the contents of the note have not been officially disclosed, police sources indicated that it stated Anurag did not want to become a doctor, NDTV reported. As per India Today, the note read, "I do not wish to do MBBS. A businessman can earn as much as a doctor. Five years of study, then MD...I do not want to do all this."

Ongoing investigation Investigation underway According to investigations, Anurag's decision may have been driven by academic pressure and the prospect of continued medical study. He reportedly hailed from a family known for scholastic achievement; his sister had received the highest district rank in her 12th-grade exams the previous year. Anurag himself had taken the NEET exam twice. He got admitted to an MBBS program the first time but decided to retake the exam to obtain a better college, eventually gaining admission to AIIMS Gorakhpur.