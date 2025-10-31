PMO to shift to new executive enclave soon
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is set to move into the new Executive Enclave soon, clearing the way for a major conservation project at South Block.
The government has initiated restoration plans by inviting bids for the project, with a ₹298 crore budget and a two-year timeline.
This is all part of the Central Vista revamp, which will turn both South and North Blocks into the massive Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum once ministries move out.
South Block will turn into a national museum
South Block isn't just another old building—it's been at the heart of India's government since 1931.
Now, it'll keep its classic sandstone look and iconic architecture but get modern upgrades inside for its new life as a museum.
With ministries moving to fresh offices, Delhi's power center is getting a cultural upgrade that mixes history with something new for everyone to explore.