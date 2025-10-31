PMO to shift to new executive enclave soon India Oct 31, 2025

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is set to move into the new Executive Enclave soon, clearing the way for a major conservation project at South Block.

The government has initiated restoration plans by inviting bids for the project, with a ₹298 crore budget and a two-year timeline.

This is all part of the Central Vista revamp, which will turn both South and North Blocks into the massive Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum once ministries move out.