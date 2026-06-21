Police book 5 in alleged 3000 cr fake GST racket

Amit Kumar Goyal alleged fake invoices

The group reportedly set up 27 shell companies using Goyal's PAN and documents from people struggling financially.

They faked invoices worth over ₹720 crore to grab tax credits they weren't owed, moving money through 25 bank accounts and withdrawing more than ₹3,000 crore in cash.

Police seized piles of checkbooks, ATM cards, gadgets, and stamps during raids.

Amit Goyal, described as an entry operator since 2018, allegedly confessed that he took payments from firms and returned cash after deducting his commission; police said there was no movement of goods and the transactions existed only on paper.

The investigation is still ongoing.