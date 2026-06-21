Police book 5 in alleged 3000 cr fake GST racket
Police have busted a huge fake GST invoice racket, booking five men (including two brothers) for allegedly running a ₹3,000 crore scam.
The case was registered on the complaint of Enforcement Directorate assistant director Suraj Kumar Yadav, putting the spotlight on Amit Kumar Goyal and his team.
Amit Kumar Goyal alleged fake invoices
The group reportedly set up 27 shell companies using Goyal's PAN and documents from people struggling financially.
They faked invoices worth over ₹720 crore to grab tax credits they weren't owed, moving money through 25 bank accounts and withdrawing more than ₹3,000 crore in cash.
Police seized piles of checkbooks, ATM cards, gadgets, and stamps during raids.
Amit Goyal, described as an entry operator since 2018, allegedly confessed that he took payments from firms and returned cash after deducting his commission; police said there was no movement of goods and the transactions existed only on paper.
The investigation is still ongoing.