Why Gurugram, Faridabad residents are facing power cuts since Wednesday

Due to the outage, many industrial units in Gurugram came to a standstill, with owners warning of losses running into crores.

Deepak Maini, an industrialist and chairman of Progressive Federation of Trade and Industry, told PTI that Sector 37 has been without power since Wednesday night.

He warned that continued outages could disrupt production and delivery of finished goods.

"Power cuts at industrial units have brought machinery and production to a halt. With operations suspended...the risk of losses has increased."