Pradhan calls for report into CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation errors

CBSE fixes portal, scanned copies ₹100

CBSE says the technical problems are sorted now.

Over 1.27 lakh applications for nearly 3.9 lakh scanned answer books were submitted within three hours after reopening the portal, and students can access their copies from May 26 to May 29.

Plus, CBSE has made things more affordable: scanned copies now cost ₹100 (down from ₹700), verification is ₹100 (was ₹500), and re-evaluation is just ₹25 per question, making it way easier for students to check their results without breaking the bank.