Pradhan calls for report into CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation errors
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has called for a report on the tech issues that messed up the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation process.
Students ran into login errors, broken links, and payment failures when trying to access scanned answer sheets, so CBSE extended the application deadline by a day, from May 22 to May 23.
CBSE fixes portal, scanned copies ₹100
CBSE says the technical problems are sorted now.
Over 1.27 lakh applications for nearly 3.9 lakh scanned answer books were submitted within three hours after reopening the portal, and students can access their copies from May 26 to May 29.
Plus, CBSE has made things more affordable: scanned copies now cost ₹100 (down from ₹700), verification is ₹100 (was ₹500), and re-evaluation is just ₹25 per question, making it way easier for students to check their results without breaking the bank.