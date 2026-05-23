Pre-monsoon showers ease Delhi-NCR heat, IMD warns heatwave persists

Kerala monsoon arrives, varied regional rainfall

Kerala is seeing the monsoon roll in, bringing steady rain across the state and Lakshadweep through May 28.

Karnataka's coastal and southern regions are getting wetter too, with more showers likely by May 27-28.

Meanwhile up north, places like Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh had some scattered rain and even snowfall.

Gujarat stays dry with temperatures above 40 Celsius in spots, but West Bengal is likely to see thunderstorms, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places in North Bengal districts on May 26.

Keep an eye out if you're there!