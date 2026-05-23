Pre-monsoon showers ease Delhi-NCR heat, IMD warns heatwave persists
Delhi-NCR got some relief from the blazing summer on Saturday thanks to pre-monsoon showers and gusty winds: temperatures dropped to 36 Celsius for a bit.
Still, the India Meteorological Department says the heatwave isn't over, with highs expected between 43 Celsius and 46 Celsius until May 28.
So enjoy the rain while it lasts!
Kerala monsoon arrives, varied regional rainfall
Kerala is seeing the monsoon roll in, bringing steady rain across the state and Lakshadweep through May 28.
Karnataka's coastal and southern regions are getting wetter too, with more showers likely by May 27-28.
Meanwhile up north, places like Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh had some scattered rain and even snowfall.
Gujarat stays dry with temperatures above 40 Celsius in spots, but West Bengal is likely to see thunderstorms, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places in North Bengal districts on May 26.
Keep an eye out if you're there!