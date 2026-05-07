Pune constable Ganesh Shahaji Kaspate arrested for ₹1.5L bribe
A Pune police constable, Ganesh Shahaji Kaspate, landed in trouble after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught him accepting a ₹1.5 lakh bribe.
He allegedly took money from a businessman, who already had a non-bailable warrant in Hyderabad, to offer him protection.
The arrest happened during an ACB trap near Boat Club Road on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
Kaspate accepted ₹5L earlier from businessman
Turns out, this wasn't Kaspate's first time; he'd already accepted ₹5 lakh from the same businessman back in March.
When he demanded more money earlier this month, the businessman's employee tipped off the ACB.
Things got messy during his arrest: Kaspate reportedly bit the complainant and tried to stop officials from doing their job.
Now, he faces charges under anti-corruption laws and other serious sections.