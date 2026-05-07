Pune constable Ganesh Shahaji Kaspate arrested for ₹1.5L bribe

Kaspate accepted ₹5L earlier from businessman

Turns out, this wasn't Kaspate's first time; he'd already accepted ₹5 lakh from the same businessman back in March.

When he demanded more money earlier this month, the businessman's employee tipped off the ACB.

Things got messy during his arrest: Kaspate reportedly bit the complainant and tried to stop officials from doing their job.

Now, he faces charges under anti-corruption laws and other serious sections.