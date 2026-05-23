Pune principal Manisha Sanjay Havaldar arrested in NEET-UG 2026 probe
India
Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, principal of Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 22 in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.
The news came just weeks before her planned retirement and marks the first time such a scandal has hit the school.
Following her arrest, the Vidya Prasarini Sabha suspended Havaldar and started an internal investigation.
CBI questioned havaldar at residence
CBI officials questioned Havaldar at her residence. Documents and computer hard disks from the school.
Faculty members were surprised by the arrest, describing her as cooperative and capable.
One colleague shared that she lived with family in Pune while her son is abroad.