Pune principal Manisha Sanjay Havaldar arrested in NEET-UG 2026 probe India May 23, 2026

Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, principal of Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 22 in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

The news came just weeks before her planned retirement and marks the first time such a scandal has hit the school.

Following her arrest, the Vidya Prasarini Sabha suspended Havaldar and started an internal investigation.