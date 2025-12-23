Pune woman scammed out of ₹1.32cr by fake crypto friends India Dec 23, 2025

A 62-year-old man from Pune lost ₹1.32 crore after accepting a Facebook friend request from someone pretending to be a boutique owner.

The scammers gained his trust, pitched quick profits through Tether (USDT) crypto trading, and got him to use a fake app.

Over about six weeks, he made 23 transactions—seeing huge "profits" on the app—but when he tried to cash out, they demanded a 15% tax upfront.