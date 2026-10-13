Punjab activist shot dead while exposing drug trade on camera
What's the story
Parvinder Singh Jhota, a prominent anti-drug activist in Punjab, was shot dead during a sting operation at a medical store in Mansa district on Tuesday. Jhota had been vocal about the issue of rampant drug sales in the state and had visited the pharmacy to confront its owner after a man allegedly bought synthetic drugs earlier. He had taken the man to the store to ask the owner why he was selling prohibited substances.
Shooting details
Jhota was shot at close range
An argument ensued between Jhota and the store owner.
"Maar mujhe, maar mujhe (kill me, kill me)," he was heard telling the owner. "Why have you kept a pistol?" he also asked.
The owner opened fire at Jhota from close range. Multiple bullets pierced through his body.
One of Jhota's associates was also seriously injured in the shooting.
The store owner then closed the shop and fled from the spot as police arrived on the scene.
Activism impact
Jhota had been leading a campaign against drug abuse
Jhota was the founder of an organization called "Force" and had been leading a campaign against drug abuse in Punjab for years.
His work included raising awareness about substance abuse, preventing drug sales, and confronting people involved in the trade.
He had even pushed village panchayats to pass resolutions against drug use.
He had over 24,000 followers on Facebook and had gained prominence through videos of his interventions, which circulated widely on social media.