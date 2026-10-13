Punjab activist shot dead while exposing drug trade on camera 

An argument ensued between Jhota and the store owner.

"Maar mujhe, maar mujhe (kill me, kill me)," he was heard telling the owner. "Why have you kept a pistol?" he also asked.

The owner opened fire at Jhota from close range. Multiple bullets pierced through his body.

One of Jhota's associates was also seriously injured in the shooting.

The store owner then closed the shop and fled from the spot as police arrived on the scene.