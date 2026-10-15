Punjab bandh after activist's killing; roads barricaded, Amritsar security upped 

In Mansa, the Punjab Police have tightened security, with barricades set up on major roads, including the Barnala-Mansa road.

Loaded tipper trucks were parked on the roadside as a precautionary measure against possible protests.

A heavy police force has been deployed in and around Mansa to maintain law and order.

Shops and markets also remained shut at several places, including Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur and Mansa. However, emergency services remained operational.