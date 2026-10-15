Punjab bandh after activist's killing; roads barricaded, Amritsar security upped
What's the story
Punjab is observing a bandh on Thursday following the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa earlier this week. The shutdown has been called from 6:00am to 5:00pm, with protesters demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the killing and accountability from the state administration. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann promised the harshest punishment for those involved in the murder on Wednesday, as anger over the killing continued and tensions remained high in Mansa.
Mansa
Punjab Police have tightened security
In Mansa, the Punjab Police have tightened security, with barricades set up on major roads, including the Barnala-Mansa road.
Loaded tipper trucks were parked on the roadside as a precautionary measure against possible protests.
A heavy police force has been deployed in and around Mansa to maintain law and order.
Shops and markets also remained shut at several places, including Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur and Mansa. However, emergency services remained operational.
Schools
Many private schools closed
Many private schools in Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Moga and Mansa have also declared a holiday in view of the shutdown call, according to a PTI news agency report.
In Amritsar city, heavy security has been deployed in light of the statewide shutdown call today.
The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged a demonstration against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government on Thursday morning in the city.
Protest planned
Jhota's father demands political accountability
The call for a "Punjab bandh" has been supported by opposition parties, farmer unions, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
Bhim Singh, Jhota's father, has demanded political accountability and an independent investigation into his son's murder.
He also called for the resignation of the chief minister and the DGP "if their conscience awakens."
Union backingho
SGPC offices, institutions to remain closed
Farmer unions and student bodies have also announced plans to block National Highway-44 as part of the bandh.
The SGPC has declared its offices and institutions will remain closed on October 15.
Sukhbir Singh, district president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba), said the protest will be held at the GT Road in Jalandhar by the union activists along with student organizations and social groups.
"We will allow only emergency services, including ambulances and those attending weddings...funerals to pass," he said.
Political backing
Congress, BJP, SAD extend support to Jhota's family
The police arrested the accused, a pharmacy owner, hours after the anti-drug activist was shot dead.
However, an angry mob took to the streets, setting the chemist's shop ablaze and authorities razing a portion of his house.
Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh has extended support to Jhota's family, emphasizing the government's responsibility to prevent drug trafficking, while the Punjab BJP announced the party's full support for the bandh.