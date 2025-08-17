Punjab: Beas river overflows, floods parts of Kapurthala, Tarn Taran
Heavy monsoon rains and a big water release from Pong Dam have caused the Beas and Sutlej rivers to overflow, flooding parts of Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, and Ferozepur in Punjab.
By Saturday morning, the Beas was flowing at over 1 lakh cusecs—way above normal—leaving villages and farmlands submerged.
20 villages submerged; farmers hit hard
More than 20 villages in Sultanpur Lodhi are flooded, with about 500 people evacuated for safety.
Crops on thousands of acres are ruined, hitting farmers hard—especially those who haven't received compensation due to land paperwork issues.
Locals say weak embankments and slow government response made things worse.
Relief efforts underway
Punjab officials are now reinforcing riverbanks and running relief efforts like medical camps and fodder distribution for livestock.
The hope is to prevent more damage while helping affected families get back on their feet.