Punjab: Beas river overflows, floods parts of Kapurthala, Tarn Taran India Aug 17, 2025

Heavy monsoon rains and a big water release from Pong Dam have caused the Beas and Sutlej rivers to overflow, flooding parts of Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, and Ferozepur in Punjab.

By Saturday morning, the Beas was flowing at over 1 lakh cusecs—way above normal—leaving villages and farmlands submerged.