Punjab floods: Army chopper rescues 25 people from collapsing building
Heavy rains have hit Punjab hard, causing major rivers like the Satluj, Beas, Ravi, and Ujh to overflow and flood areas such as Pathankot.
On Wednesday (August 27, 2024), Army helicopters pulled off a last-minute rescue of 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians stranded near Madhopur Headworks—the building where they had been sheltering collapsed shortly after their evacuation, highlighting the timeliness and precision of the rescue operation.
IMD issues severe weather warning for Punjab, parts of Jammu
The IMD has flagged severe weather alerts for Punjab and parts of Jammu—think thunderstorms, heavy rain, even hail.
With river levels rising fast, evacuation centers like Radha Swami Satsang Beas in Pathankot are now open.
Teams from the Army, police, and disaster response are working together to get people out safely in districts like Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur.
If you're in the area: stay indoors during storms and steer clear of flooded spots—safety first while everyone works to keep things under control.