Punjab floods: Army chopper rescues 25 people from collapsing building

IMD issues severe weather warning for Punjab, parts of Jammu

The IMD has flagged severe weather alerts for Punjab and parts of Jammu—think thunderstorms, heavy rain, even hail.

With river levels rising fast, evacuation centers like Radha Swami Satsang Beas in Pathankot are now open.

Teams from the Army, police, and disaster response are working together to get people out safely in districts like Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur.

If you're in the area: stay indoors during storms and steer clear of flooded spots—safety first while everyone works to keep things under control.