'Once in a century': Jammu records heaviest rainfall since 1910

Floods, landslides, deaths reported; Vaishno Devi pilgrimage suspended

The nonstop rain has caused serious flooding in Jammu and nearby Punjab, forcing thousands to evacuate—Doda district was especially hard-hit.

A landslide on the Vaishno Devi route injured 20 people and pushed the death toll to 32, leading officials to suspend the famous pilgrimage for now.

With more heavy rain expected this week, authorities (and the Indian Army) are staying on high alert and ready for quick action.