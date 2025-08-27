Next Article
'Once in a century': Jammu records heaviest rainfall since 1910
Jammu got absolutely drenched, with 380mm of rain falling in just 24 hours—the most the city has seen since 1910.
That's almost an entire month's worth of August rain in a single day, breaking records from both 1988 and 1996.
The downpour led to major disruptions and tough weather all across the region.
Floods, landslides, deaths reported; Vaishno Devi pilgrimage suspended
The nonstop rain has caused serious flooding in Jammu and nearby Punjab, forcing thousands to evacuate—Doda district was especially hard-hit.
A landslide on the Vaishno Devi route injured 20 people and pushed the death toll to 32, leading officials to suspend the famous pilgrimage for now.
With more heavy rain expected this week, authorities (and the Indian Army) are staying on high alert and ready for quick action.