Landslide near Vaishno Devi shrine: IAF rushes emergency supplies to Jammu
The Indian Air Force stepped in on Wednesday, flying a C-130 aircraft packed with emergency supplies to Jammu after a major landslide struck near the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine route at Adhkuwari.
The disaster, which happened just a day earlier, sadly left nine people dead and 21 injured.
Helicopters on standby to support rescue operations
Relief materials were rushed from Hindan Air Force Station in Ghaziabad as part of broader rescue operations.
With Jammu and Kashmir facing nonstop heavy rain for four days—leading to serious flooding and mass evacuations—extra helicopters like Chinook and Mi-17 V5 have also been put on standby across key locations to support ongoing rescue work.
Authorities continue rescue and relief efforts to help those affected by these tough conditions.