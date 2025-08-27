Landslide near Vaishno Devi shrine: IAF rushes emergency supplies to Jammu

Helicopters on standby to support rescue operations

Relief materials were rushed from Hindan Air Force Station in Ghaziabad as part of broader rescue operations.

With Jammu and Kashmir facing nonstop heavy rain for four days—leading to serious flooding and mass evacuations—extra helicopters like Chinook and Mi-17 V5 have also been put on standby across key locations to support ongoing rescue work.

Authorities continue rescue and relief efforts to help those affected by these tough conditions.