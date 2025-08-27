Next Article
Vaishno Devi trek landslide: 32 dead, over 20 injured
A sudden landslide hit the Vaishno Devi trek in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, taking 32 lives and injuring at least 20 people.
Triggered by heavy rain along the busy 12km path from Katra to the shrine, rocks and boulders tumbled down without warning, catching many off guard.
Both main routes to shrine shut
Both main routes to the shrine were shut down—first the Himkoti route in the morning, then the older path at 1:30pm on Tuesday—as conditions got worse.
Officials have paused all pilgrimages for now to keep everyone safe in view of the torrential rain.