Chhattisgarh: Floods in Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada; over 100 villages cut-off
Between August 25 and 27, 2025, heavy rains have flooded Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, and downstream areas of Sukma in Chhattisgarh.
Over 100 villages per district are cut off and at least 68 people have been evacuated.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is working with helicopters and boats to rescue stranded residents as relief and rescue operations continue.
Family of 4 swept away in Bastar
Flooding has brought real hardship—roads are underwater in Sukma, Dantewada, and Bijapur.
Motorboats and Home Guard teams are helping people cross submerged areas.
Tragically, a family of four lost their lives when their car was swept away by floodwaters in Bastar's Kanger Valley National Park; their driver survived.
Another man is missing in Bijapur after being carried off by a swollen stream.
Authorities are on high alert and relief efforts continue.