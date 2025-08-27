Chhattisgarh: Floods in Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada; over 100 villages cut-off

Family of 4 swept away in Bastar

Flooding has brought real hardship—roads are underwater in Sukma, Dantewada, and Bijapur.

Motorboats and Home Guard teams are helping people cross submerged areas.

Tragically, a family of four lost their lives when their car was swept away by floodwaters in Bastar's Kanger Valley National Park; their driver survived.

Another man is missing in Bijapur after being carried off by a swollen stream.

Authorities are on high alert and relief efforts continue.