5 men arrested for plotting to kill singer Fazilpuria
Singer Fazilpuria (Rahul Yadav) just dodged a second assassination attempt in Gurugram.
On Tuesday, August 26, police arrested five men in Wazirpur after an alleged plan to target the popular artist.
This follows a July 14 incident where his car was shot at.
Officials are probing possible links to previous controversies and rivalries in the regional music industry.
The suspects—Vinod Pehalwan, Padam (aka Raja), Shubham (aka Kala), Gautam (aka Gogi), and Ashish (aka Ashu)—were stopped in a numberless Innova.
Two of them even fired at police before being overpowered.
All five are now in custody and getting medical care for injuries from the arrest.
Police are still digging into what really sparked these repeated attacks on Fazilpuria.