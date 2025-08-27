Rajasthan rolls out SC's stray dog management guidelines
Rajasthan has rolled out the Supreme Court's new rules for managing stray dogs, announced on August 22.
The government is asking city authorities to set up special feeding zones and boost sterilization and vaccination drives—hoping to keep both people and animals safer.
Guidelines in brief
Local bodies will team up with resident groups and animal welfare organizations to pick safe spots where community dogs can get food regularly.
Trained teams will catch, sterilize, vaccinate, tag, and return healthy dogs to their areas—unless they're aggressive or sick.
Puppies under six months won't be sterilized.
Changes after recent cruelty cases
Ravi Jain from the Directorate of Local Bodies says the goal is balancing public safety with treating animals humanely.
There'll be monitoring committees (including animal welfare representatives), strict photo/video records, and only certified agencies can handle the work.
These changes follow recent cruelty cases in Bhilwara.