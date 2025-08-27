Low-pressure system brings rain to Hyderabad; yellow alert issued
Hyderabad woke up to steady rain on Wednesday, thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for the city and nearby districts, warning that this wet spell will stick around until August 29.
With Ganesh Chaturthi preparations underway, the downpour may make outdoor celebrations tricky if the rain continues.
Rainfall recorded in different parts of city
Serilingampally saw the most rain in Hyderabad at 9.3mm, while Gachibowli and Kukatpally got between 5-7mm.
Over in Vikarabad district, Momimpet was drenched with 35.5mm—one of the highest totals around.
The IMD says heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue in several Telangana districts, so locals are being urged to keep an eye on weather updates as conditions can change fast.