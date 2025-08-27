Low-pressure system brings rain to Hyderabad; yellow alert issued

Rainfall recorded in different parts of city

Serilingampally saw the most rain in Hyderabad at 9.3mm, while Gachibowli and Kukatpally got between 5-7mm.

Over in Vikarabad district, Momimpet was drenched with 35.5mm—one of the highest totals around.

The IMD says heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue in several Telangana districts, so locals are being urged to keep an eye on weather updates as conditions can change fast.