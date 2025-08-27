India to roll out tech-driven air, missile defense project by 2035
India is rolling out Mission Sudarshan Chakra—a massive, tech-driven air and missile defense project aiming to keep the country's most important sites safe by 2035.
Think AI integration in command centers, interceptor missiles, high-tech sensors on land, sea, air, and even space—all working together for quick responses and smart counterstrikes.
Interceptor missiles to be ready by 2030
Under Project Kusha (part of this mission), India will start testing its own long-range interceptor missiles—M1 in 2026 (150km range), followed by M2 and M3 through 2028.
These are set to rival Russia's S-400 system and could be ready for action by 2030.
DRDO's recent test on quick-reaction missiles with laser weapon blend
In August 2024, DRDO tested a new system off Odisha that blends quick-reaction missiles with a powerful laser weapon to shoot down multiple targets at once.
Officials say it's all about connecting sensors and command networks across domains to create a live nationwide shield—making the sci-fi stuff feel pretty close to reality.