After Nikki Bhati, another woman wife on fire over dowry
What's the story
A 32-year-old nurse is in critical condition after being set on fire by her husband and in-laws in Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly over a dowry demand. The incident took place in Narangpur village, and the victim, identified as Parul, has been referred to Delhi for treatment. Her husband, Devendra, an Uttar Pradesh Police constable who was recently transferred from Rampur to Bareilly, is among the six accused named in the case.
Accusations
All 6 accused missing, search operation underway
Parul's brother has filed a complaint against Devendra, his mother, and four male relatives—Sonu, Gajesh, Jitendra and Santosh. The police have registered a case under serious charges of domestic violence and attempted murder. However, all six accused are currently missing, and a search operation is underway. Anita, Parul's mother, said that her neighbors informed her about the incident early Tuesday. "When I reached the spot, my daughter was writhing in pain...badly burnt," she said. "She is fighting for her life."
Family testimony
Parul's family alleges husband demanding dowry
Anita said her daughter married Devendra around 13 years ago, and they have twin children. The incident comes days after another dowry-related case in Greater Noida, where Nikki Bhati was killed by her husband Vipin and in-laws. Nikki's family alleged she was set ablaze over unmet dowry demands despite already giving a Scorpio SUV, motorcycle, and jewelry. Police have arrested all four accused in this case, including Vipin.