After Nikki Bhati, another woman wife on fire over dowry

Accusations

All 6 accused missing, search operation underway

Parul's brother has filed a complaint against Devendra, his mother, and four male relatives—Sonu, Gajesh, Jitendra and Santosh. The police have registered a case under serious charges of domestic violence and attempted murder. However, all six accused are currently missing, and a search operation is underway. Anita, Parul's mother, said that her neighbors informed her about the incident early Tuesday. "When I reached the spot, my daughter was writhing in pain...badly burnt," she said. "She is fighting for her life."