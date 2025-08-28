Punjab floods: Thousands of acres of crops underwater
Punjab is dealing with major floods after relentless monsoon rains and water released from upstream caused the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers to overflow.
Over 10 districts—including Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ferozepur, and Fazilka—are hit hard. Thousands of acres of crops are underwater and villages are submerged up to four feet.
Large-scale evacuations are ongoing.
Health risks, losses to crops and properties
Flooded villages mean families are stuck on rooftops waiting for help, while supplies of essentials are cut off.
Farmers face huge losses to crops and property—many won't get compensation if their land is in riverbeds.
Some villagers have stayed behind to protect their animals but now face potential health risks like infections and snake bites as they wait for rescue teams.
Rescue operations are moving fast
Rescue operations are moving fast, with relief camps set up for those displaced.
Officials say Punjab needs better flood management so disasters like this can be avoided in the future.