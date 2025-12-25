Punjab just doubled its free health cover—here's what's new

The scheme includes over 2,000 treatments: from major surgeries and ICU stays to diagnostics, medicines, and even pre- and post-hospital care. Signing up is simple—you can get a health card at your local Sewa Kendra or CSC, or just register online with your Aadhaar or Voter ID.

Why should you care?

With a target of reaching 65 lakh families and a budget of ₹600 crore, this move could make healthcare way less stressful for most people in Punjab.

If you or your family live there, it's definitely something to keep on your radar.