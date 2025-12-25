Punjab just doubled its free health cover—here's what's new
Starting January 2025, Punjab's new Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana will give every family up to ₹10 lakh in cashless hospital treatment—double the previous limit.
Approved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, this upgrade means bigger help for medical bills at empanelled hospitals across Punjab and Chandigarh.
What does it actually cover?
The scheme includes over 2,000 treatments: from major surgeries and ICU stays to diagnostics, medicines, and even pre- and post-hospital care.
Signing up is simple—you can get a health card at your local Sewa Kendra or CSC, or just register online with your Aadhaar or Voter ID.
Why should you care?
With a target of reaching 65 lakh families and a budget of ₹600 crore, this move could make healthcare way less stressful for most people in Punjab.
If you or your family live there, it's definitely something to keep on your radar.