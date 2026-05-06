Radio-collared tiger found dead in Panna Tiger Reserve, 28th death

Forest teams say no foul play

Forest teams say there were no obvious signs of foul play. The tiger's body was intact and had been closely tracked via its collar.

Still, with 28 tigers lost since January 7 this year despite advanced monitoring tech, wildlife activists like Ajay Dube are frustrated, calling out officials for not doing enough.

With Madhya Pradesh home to India's largest tiger population, many are hoping for better answers (and action) soon.