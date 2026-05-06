Radio-collared tiger found dead in Panna Tiger Reserve, 28th death
A two-year-old tiger, just rescued from Tara village and fitted with a radio collar, was found dead this week in the Panna Tiger Reserve.
This is already the 28th tiger death in Madhya Pradesh this year, raising fresh concerns about how these big cats are being protected.
Forest officials are still trying to figure out what happened.
Forest teams say no foul play
Forest teams say there were no obvious signs of foul play. The tiger's body was intact and had been closely tracked via its collar.
Still, with 28 tigers lost since January 7 this year despite advanced monitoring tech, wildlife activists like Ajay Dube are frustrated, calling out officials for not doing enough.
With Madhya Pradesh home to India's largest tiger population, many are hoping for better answers (and action) soon.