Raichur: 3 dead, 12 injured in bus-auto crash
A government bus crashed into an autorickshaw near Karigudda village in Raichur's Deodurga taluk on Tuesday, leaving three people dead—including Mallappa (47) and Monnamma (30)—and injuring 12 others.
The injured are being treated at the local hospital.
In a separate Manvi town incident, a 78-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after being hit by a tanker.
Top police officials visited the autorickshaw-bus crash site, and Deodurga police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
A pothole-triggered collision between a school bus and KSRTC bus in Manvi killed two Loyola school students and left three classmates with serious injuries.
Traffic ADGP Alok Kumar confirmed the details, while former CM Basavaraj Bommai urged quick relief for affected families.