Raichur: 3 dead, 12 injured in bus-auto crash India Feb 10, 2026

A government bus crashed into an autorickshaw near Karigudda village in Raichur's Deodurga taluk on Tuesday, leaving three people dead—including Mallappa (47) and Monnamma (30)—and injuring 12 others.

The injured are being treated at the local hospital.

In a separate Manvi town incident, a 78-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after being hit by a tanker.