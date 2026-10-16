Rain cuts Delhi AQI from 181 to 149, roads waterlogged
India
Rain finally gave Delhi some much-needed relief from pollution, dropping the Air Quality Index to a more breathable 149 (down from 181 just a day before).
But while the air got fresher and temperatures cooled off, the city's roads told a different story: many areas saw waterlogging and traffic jams.
Thursday showers cool Delhi, underpasses waterlogged
Thursday's showers brought daytime highs down to 28.3 Celsius (almost five degrees below normal) and places like Lodhi Road and Ridge got 20mm and 25.2mm of rain.
Unfortunately, spots like Zakhira and Ashram underpasses were waterlogged, causing slowdowns near ITO and along Mathura Road.
So while the air felt better, getting around was still a hassle for many.