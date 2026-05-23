Rajasthan bans publicly funded foreign trips and moves to EVs
Rajasthan is shaking things up with new rules to save money and go green.
The government just banned foreign trips paid for by public funds, is switching official cars to electric ones, and encouraging carpooling.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma wants motorcades trimmed down to only what's needed.
Rajasthan prioritizes EVs, solar and e-governance
Electric vehicles will be prioritized in the first phase for new vehicles for officers whose normal work is within the city, and contractual/hired vehicles are to get a phased preference for e-vehicles, with charging stations set up quickly.
Government offices are getting solar panels and stricter energy-saving routines.
Officials are also moving paperwork online through the Rajkaj portal and taking training courses digitally, making things more efficient across all departments.