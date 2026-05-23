Rajasthan bans publicly funded foreign trips and moves to EVs

Rajasthan prioritizes EVs, solar and e-governance

Electric vehicles will be prioritized in the first phase for new vehicles for officers whose normal work is within the city, and contractual/hired vehicles are to get a phased preference for e-vehicles, with charging stations set up quickly.

Government offices are getting solar panels and stricter energy-saving routines.

Officials are also moving paperwork online through the Rajkaj portal and taking training courses digitally, making things more efficient across all departments.