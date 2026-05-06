Rajnath Singh attending Jaipur conference as Operation Sindoor turns 1
India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is set to attend a big military conference in Jaipur this Thursday, right as Operation Sindoor hits its first anniversary.
This operation was India's major response after the Pahalgam terror attack, where nine terror camps across the border were taken down, a move that showed serious coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Defense leaders discuss AI drones cyberwarfare
Singh and top defense leaders will talk about how ready India is for new threats, especially with tech like AI, drones, and cyber warfare changing the game.
The focus is on building a future-ready force that can handle regional challenges: think smarter strategies and more advanced tech in action.