Rajnath Singh attending Jaipur conference as Operation Sindoor turns 1 India May 06, 2026

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is set to attend a big military conference in Jaipur this Thursday, right as Operation Sindoor hits its first anniversary.

This operation was India's major response after the Pahalgam terror attack, where nine terror camps across the border were taken down, a move that showed serious coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force.