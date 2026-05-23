Rajnath Singh: India to lead arms exports, 50% private target India May 23, 2026

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just announced a bold goal: India aims to lead the world in arms exports within the next 25 to 30 years.

He spoke at an event in Shirdi, highlighting how crucial private companies are for this mission.

The government is pushing to ramp up the role of the private sector in defense production to 50%.