Rajnath Singh: India to lead arms exports, 50% private target
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just announced a bold goal: India aims to lead the world in arms exports within the next 25 to 30 years.
He spoke at an event in Shirdi, highlighting how crucial private companies are for this mission.
The government is pushing to ramp up the role of the private sector in defense production to 50%.
Rajnath Singh lauds private defense innovation
Singh emphasized that working together (government and private sector) is key for India's defense transformation.
He gave a shout-out to private industry for building cutting-edge weapons, saying they're "Private sector is not just supplier of nuts and bolts in defense, but also producer of state-of-the-art weapons systems," he added.
The vision is clear: make India a self-reliant hub for high-tech munitions, cut down on imports, and boost national security.