Rajnath Singh to represent India at SCO meeting in Dushanbe
India
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is off to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to represent the country at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting on October 19-20.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate virtually, the main focus this year is boosting trade, investment, and transport and logistics between member nations.
Rajnath Singh to meet Tajik officials
Singh will also catch up with Tajik officials for talks aimed at strengthening ties between India and Tajikistan.
The SCO meet itself is a pretty major gathering (leaders from China, Russia, Pakistan, and others are expected) where topics like economic cooperation, digital innovation, and cultural exchange are all on the table.
It's all about working together for a stronger Eurasian region.