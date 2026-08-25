Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 21-day furlough, 17th since 2020
What's the story
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 21-day furlough. This is the self-styled godman's 17th temporary release since 2020. He was convicted by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court and sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison, with sentences running consecutively. The court sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment for raping two of his disciples, with the sentences ordered to run consecutively.
Controversial releases
Dera chief's repeated temporary releases
Ram Rahim's repeated temporary releases have often been a matter of public scrutiny, since he has a large following in Punjab and Haryana and the releases have often come near elections.
His latest release comes months after he was granted a 30-day parole in May.
The Dera chief has now been released on parole or furlough 17 times since 2020, according to official prison records for convict 8647/C.
Release history
Parole history of Ram Rahim
His first release was in October 2020 for a day. This was followed by temporary releases in May 2021 (12 hours), February 2022 (21 days), June 2022 (30 days), October 2022 (40 days), January 2023 (40 days), and July 2023 (30 days).
In November 2023, he received 21 days, followed by a separate January 2024 release of 50 days.
He subsequently received 21 and 40 days in April and August 2025.
Again, in January 2026, he received a 40-day parole.
Legal provisions
What is Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022?
Ram Rahim's paroles are granted under the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022.
The law allows eligible convicts up to 70 days of parole and 21 days of furlough in a calendar year, subject to conditions and approval by competent authorities.
Despite his life sentence in the murder case of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh and his conviction in the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, Ram Rahim continues to receive temporary releases from prison.