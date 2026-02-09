'Ramcharitmanas' verse won't help in late petition: Allahabad HC
India
The Allahabad High Court in Lucknow has turned down a petition asking to revisit an old RTI case, mainly because it was filed almost three years too late.
The petitioner's lawyer tried to explain the delay by quoting a verse from the Ramcharitmanas, but the judge said it just didn't fit the situation.
Court's advice to petitioners
The court made it clear that quoting famous books or verses won't help if they don't actually relate to your case.
They stressed that legal petitions need to be filed on time—otherwise, even creative arguments won't save them.
This is a reminder for anyone thinking of challenging official decisions: act fast and keep your reasoning relevant.