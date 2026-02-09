'Ramcharitmanas' verse won't help in late petition: Allahabad HC India Feb 09, 2026

The Allahabad High Court in Lucknow has turned down a petition asking to revisit an old RTI case, mainly because it was filed almost three years too late.

The petitioner's lawyer tried to explain the delay by quoting a verse from the Ramcharitmanas, but the judge said it just didn't fit the situation.