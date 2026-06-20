Ranchi court acquits sister Concilia Baxla and Anima Indwar
After eight years, a Ranchi court has cleared Sister Concilia Baxla and part-time worker Anima Indwar of all charges in a high-profile child trafficking case.
The two were accused back in 2018 of selling a newborn born to an unwed mother to a couple from Uttar Pradesh through a Missionaries of Charity shelter, but the court's June 18, 2026 verdict found them not guilty, finally bringing their long legal fight to an end.
Lawyer says case politicized, programs curtailed
Their lawyer called the case "politically motivated," saying it deeply affected both women: Baxla developed memory issues and Indwar faced harsh social stigma.
The fallout didn't stop there: many Missionaries of Charity programs for women and children were scaled back or shut down after the allegations, and stricter government rules were put in place for all child-care homes.