Ranchi court acquits sister Concilia Baxla and Anima Indwar India Jun 20, 2026

After eight years, a Ranchi court has cleared Sister Concilia Baxla and part-time worker Anima Indwar of all charges in a high-profile child trafficking case.

The two were accused back in 2018 of selling a newborn born to an unwed mother to a couple from Uttar Pradesh through a Missionaries of Charity shelter, but the court's June 18, 2026 verdict found them not guilty, finally bringing their long legal fight to an end.