Rayagada mob assaults Delhi fellow over fake child kidnapping rumors

Victims safe as 20 arrested

Despite police arriving, the mob resisted and even chased the police vehicle to a health center.

Thankfully, both victims are now safe with their families after getting medical care.

So far, 20 people have been arrested (including some minors), and more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Gram Vikas executive director Liby Johnson, when contacted, said the two are not ready to talk.

This incident is another reminder of how quickly false rumors can spiral into real harm, especially in areas where misinformation spreads fast.