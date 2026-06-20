Rayagada mob assaults Delhi fellow over fake child kidnapping rumors
A 22-year-old woman from Delhi, working with an NGO in Odisha's Rayagada district as part of a prestigious fellowship in tribal regions since September last year, was attacked by a mob on Tuesday, June 16, after fake child kidnapping rumors took off in the area.
She and a colleague were stopped by locals while riding a scooter; even after showing ID, they were chased down and their vehicle skidded.
Both were then assaulted before police could step in.
Victims safe as 20 arrested
Despite police arriving, the mob resisted and even chased the police vehicle to a health center.
Thankfully, both victims are now safe with their families after getting medical care.
So far, 20 people have been arrested (including some minors), and more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
Gram Vikas executive director Liby Johnson, when contacted, said the two are not ready to talk.
This incident is another reminder of how quickly false rumors can spiral into real harm, especially in areas where misinformation spreads fast.