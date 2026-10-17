Gujarat: 5 killed, 6 injured in chemical plant blast
What's the story
A reactor blast at a chemical plant in Gujarat's Bharuch district killed five workers and injured six others late Friday night. The incident took place at Synzeel Pharmachem located in the Saykha GIDC industrial estate of Bharuch's Vagra area, India Today reported. The explosion occurred during a hydrogenation process involving a 15-kilolitre-capacity reactor, which was so powerful that debris flew out of the company's premises.
Aftermath
Thick haze inside, around plant
The explosion also caused a leak of methylene dichloride (MDC) gas, resulting in a thick haze inside and around the plant. Workers complained of severe eye irritation, and some fell sick due to exposure to the gas.
The blast was heard up to 15km away, triggering panic across the Saykha industrial estate.
Heavy machinery parts and metal sheets were strewn across the plant after the explosion.
Rescue efforts
GPCB, DISH teams investigating
Emergency teams, including police and district authorities, rushed to the spot for rescue operations.
The bodies of the deceased were sent to Bharuch Civil Hospital, while the injured were admitted to private hospitals in Bharuch and Vadodara.
Teams from Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) started investigating the blast's cause and compliance with safety norms.
Victim details
Four victims aged between 20-27 years
Four of the five victims have been identified as Jaideep Patel (27), Aniketkumar Harikishor (24), Arjun Ramsingh Gautam (20) and Vrund Talavia. The identity of the fifth deceased is still being verified.
Bharuch Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manisha Manani confirmed that the blast occurred during hydrogenation and said GPCB and DISH teams would investigate further.
Synzeel Pharmachem had started operations with 53 employees less than a year ago in Saykha GIDC industrial estate.