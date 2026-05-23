Regional Meteorological Centre forecasts weekend rain for Chennai region
India
Ready for a weather switch-up? The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) says Chennai and nearby districts are set for light to moderate rain this weekend.
Nilgiris, Salem, and Dharmapuri could see heavier showers with thunderstorms and lightning.
Puducherry and parts of south Tamil Nadu are also in for some scattered rainfall.
Easterly winds eased Chennai's heat
After sweating through highs of 40.8 degrees Celsius in Meenambakkam and 39.8 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam on May 22, Chennai finally got some relief thanks to easterly winds.
RMC expects the rainy spell to stick around north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until May 24, so residents can look forward to cooler days after the recent heatwave.