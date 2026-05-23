Regional Meteorological Centre forecasts weekend rain for Chennai region

Easterly winds eased Chennai's heat

After sweating through highs of 40.8 degrees Celsius in Meenambakkam and 39.8 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam on May 22, Chennai finally got some relief thanks to easterly winds.

RMC expects the rainy spell to stick around north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until May 24, so residents can look forward to cooler days after the recent heatwave.