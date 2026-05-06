Rekha Gupta announces 25-year firefighting plan after 2 deadly blazes
After two tragic blazes in Vivek Vihar and Palam claimed nine lives each, Rekha Gupta has announced plans for a 25-year Firefighting Master Plan to boost the city's fire safety.
The plan calls for urgent analysis of recurring fire incidents, with departments set to report on risk zones and prevention steps within 10 days.
Plan adds stations, equipment, manpower
Expect more fire stations, better equipment, and a bigger firefighting team.
Power officials will inspect high-risk areas for electrical hazards, while illegal construction blocking fire trucks is set to be tackled head-on.
Plus, there is a citywide push to teach residents about fire safety (think awareness drives and mock drills) so everyone knows what to do if disaster strikes.
As Gupta put it, "No laxity will be tolerated in matters related to public safety."