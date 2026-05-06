Rekha Gupta announces 25-year firefighting plan after 2 deadly blazes

Plan adds stations, equipment, manpower

Expect more fire stations, better equipment, and a bigger firefighting team.

Power officials will inspect high-risk areas for electrical hazards, while illegal construction blocking fire trucks is set to be tackled head-on.

Plus, there is a citywide push to teach residents about fire safety (think awareness drives and mock drills) so everyone knows what to do if disaster strikes.

As Gupta put it, "No laxity will be tolerated in matters related to public safety."