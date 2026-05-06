Rekha Gupta announces 97-km Delhi Metro expansion worth ₹48,204.56cr
India
Big news for Delhi commuters: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just announced a huge Metro expansion: seven new corridors and 65 stations are coming, a 97-km expansion.
This approximately ₹48,204.56 crore project is all about making travel smoother and connecting more parts of Delhi, especially areas still developing.
Four Delhi corridors due by 2029
The focus is on finishing four key corridors by 2029, aiming to seriously boost public transport options.
Expect a mix of elevated and underground routes, including lines like Dhansa-Nangloi (all elevated) and Central Secretariat-Kishangarh (mostly underground).
Plus, two independent routes will make it even easier to switch lines.
The goal: better integration so your daily commute gets a lot simpler.