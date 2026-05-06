Rekha Gupta announces 97-km Delhi Metro expansion worth ₹48,204.56cr

Four Delhi corridors due by 2029

The focus is on finishing four key corridors by 2029, aiming to seriously boost public transport options.

Expect a mix of elevated and underground routes, including lines like Dhansa-Nangloi (all elevated) and Central Secretariat-Kishangarh (mostly underground).

Plus, two independent routes will make it even easier to switch lines.

The goal: better integration so your daily commute gets a lot simpler.