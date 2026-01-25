Republic Day 2026: Full list of gallantry award recipients announced

On Republic Day 2026, a total of 982 personnel from police, fire services, home guard, civil defense, and correctional services will be honored with gallantry and service medals. The Union Home Ministry announced the awards in a statement on Sunday. Among the honorees are 125 recipients of the Medal for Gallantry (GM), including four from fire services.

Medal distribution J&K personnel receive highest number of gallantry medals The majority of the 125 GM awards were given to personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, comprising 45 medals. This was followed by 35 awards for those serving in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism and five for those posted in the Northeast region. The Jammu and Kashmir Police received the highest number of gallantry medals with 33, followed by Maharashtra Police (31), Uttar Pradesh Police (18), and Delhi Police (14).

Service honors President's Medal and Meritorious Service awards presented The list of awardees also includes 101 recipients of the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 756 recipients of the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). The PSM is given for a special distinguished record in service, while the MSM is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

