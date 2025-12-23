Retired IPS officer shoots himself after losing ₹8.1cr to cyber scam
Retired IPS officer Amar Singh Chahal tried to end his life at home in Patiala after falling victim to a massive ₹8.1 crore cyber fraud.
He used his security guard's rifle and is now in critical condition at Park Hospital.
How the scam unfolded—and what happens next
Chahal left a 12-page note for Punjab's police chief, describing how scammers on WhatsApp and Telegram pretended to be from DBS Bank, even faking dashboards that showed huge profits.
Trusting them, he invested ₹1 crore of his own money and borrowed the rest—over ₹7 crore—from friends and family, but never got any returns.
The fraudsters kept demanding more money as "fees" and "taxes."
Chahal urged authorities to launch a major investigation into the group behind this organized scam.
Police responded quickly and are now examining all digital evidence, including chats and bank records.