Retired IPS officer shoots himself after losing ₹8.1cr to cyber scam

How the scam unfolded—and what happens next

Chahal left a 12-page note for Punjab's police chief, describing how scammers on WhatsApp and Telegram pretended to be from DBS Bank, even faking dashboards that showed huge profits.

Trusting them, he invested ₹1 crore of his own money and borrowed the rest—over ₹7 crore—from friends and family, but never got any returns.

The fraudsters kept demanding more money as "fees" and "taxes."

Chahal urged authorities to launch a major investigation into the group behind this organized scam.

Police responded quickly and are now examining all digital evidence, including chats and bank records.